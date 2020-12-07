Russia-China trade turnover down 3% in January-November

BEIJING, December 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China in January-November decreased by 3% year-on-year, amounting to $97.38 bln, the General Customs Administration announced on Monday.

According the published data, exports to Russia for 11 months increased by 1.2% and amounted to about $45.36 bln. Imports of Russian goods and services to China decreased by 6.4% to $52.02 bln.

At the same time, China's foreign trade turnover in January-November this year increased by 0.6%, amounting to $4.17 trillion. According to the data published on the agency's website, the country's exports increased on an annualized basis by 2.5% to $2.31 trillion. Imports fell by 1.6% to $1.86 trillion.

China's 11-month surplus totaled $459.92 bln, an increase of about 23% over the same period last year.

In 2016, China's total trade fell 6.8% to $3.68 trillion. At the end of 2017, this figure increased by 11.4% in annual terms, to $4.11 trillion. In 2018, the volume of trade between China and other countries grew by 12.6% to $4.62 trillion, in 2019 it decreased by 1% to $4.57 trillion.