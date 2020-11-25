Russian-Andorran visa-free travel agreement comes into force

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. An agreement on the conditions abolishing visa formalities for citizens of Russia and Andorra came into force on Wednesday after the two countries finalized domestic procedures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Nevertheless, it should be taken into consideration that the Principality could be entered through the checkpoints on the borders with Spain and France, to visit which Russian nationals still need valid Schengen or appropriate national visas," the Russian Foreign Ministry explained.

The agreement was signed by the Russian and Andorran Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Maria Ubach, last December.