Oil rises by almost 3% amid expectations of US presidential election results

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. The price of January futures for Brent and WTI crude oil on London’s ICE exchange was growing to the level of the previous trading session, at its peak reaching $40.7 per barrel (+2.49%) and $39.2 per barrel (+3.19%) respectively.

By 08:28 Moscow time, Brent oil slightly slowed down growth and was trading at $40.67 per barrel (+2.42%). At the same time, WTI crude oil is trading at $38.92 (+2.45%).

Oil rises in price amid expectations of the results of the US presidential election.