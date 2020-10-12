Direct air service between Russia and Serbia restored — Belgrade airport

BELGRADE, October 12. /TASS/. Direct scheduled flights between capitals of Russia and Serbia have started again, the press service of the Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport told TASS on Monday.

"Direct air service between Moscow and Belgrade has been restored. Direct flights since October are made twice per week, on Thursdays and Sundays. You should approach Air Serbia and Aeroflot for more detailed information about flights," the press service said.

"The air traffic has not been restored until now," Air Serbia told TASS. "Air Serbia has no flights to Russia so far. No flights have been planned until the year-end because of the current situation. We look forward to encouraging information but we have no data for the time being when the air service can be restored," the airline’s spokesperson said.

At the same time, one of Belgrade ticket sales offices of Aeroflot confirmed the fact of flights restart to TASS. "Yes, we have tickets for direct flights en route Belgrade - Moscow. Flights are made on Thursdays and Sundays," an office employee said.