MICEX, RTS indexes falling as trading day ended

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian market indexes ended the trading session on Friday in the red under pressure of falling oil prices and the negative mood on international floors. The MOEX Russia Index declined by 1.29% to 2,852.42 points by the close of business on the Moscow Exchange. The RTS index fell by 2.25% to 1,148.07 points.

The dollar grew by 1.1% against the ruble to 78.19 rubles. The euro gained 0.84% and amounted to 91.59 rubles.

Brent oil futures with delivery in December lost 3.08% to $39.67 a barrel on the London-based ICE today.

"WHO statistics on the coronavirus cases rate globally continues worsening. The geopolitical picture also remains challenging. The situations in Belarus and South Caucasus keep the upside for indirect pressure on the ruble assets, while upcoming elections in the US and the positive COVID-19 test of [US President Donald] Trump added anxiety to the overall mood," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Premier says in a comment. The forecast range for the MOEX Russia Index is 2,780-2,930 points, BCS Premier says.

Chances prevail that the Russian stock market will be in the red on Monday, Alexander Osin from Freedom Finance says in a comment. According to Freedom Finance, the target closing level for the MOEX Russia Index on Monday is 2,820-2,890 points.