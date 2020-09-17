Russia may allocate around $1.37 bln to support media in 2021

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s federal budget expenditures in 2021 for media support may amount to almost 102.8 bln rubles ($1.37 bln), according to RBC referencing the explanatory note to the draft law "On the federal budget for 2021 and the planning period of 2022 and 2023."

It was clarified that formally the Finance Ministry proposed to increase state support for the media by 40%, since in the current budget, media subsidies in 2021 were determined in the amount of 73.8 bln rubles ($982.1 mln). However, this year the media received 101.2 bln rubles ($1.34 bln).

According to the draft law prepared by the Finance Ministry, Channel One can expect 6 bln rubles ($79.95 mln) in 2021, subsidies to RT can be increased to 27.3 bln rubles ($363.77 mln), and the RT legal entity may be allocated funds to create a German version and to repair headquarters in Moscow.