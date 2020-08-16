Bank of Russia viewing cash depositing to cards at cash desks

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is considering an option of introducing a system of cash depositing to cards via cash desks in stores, the Izvestiya newspaper reports on Sunday, citing a regulator’s spokesperson.

"The Bank of Russia considers the service of cash depositing to cards at cash desks as fairly promising in terms of increasing financial accessibility in remote and sparsely populated regions," the Central Bank said.

Solution of this task will require time and probably changes in currently effective laws, the Bank of Russia added.

Users will be able to make cash depositing operations to cards in the nearby stores, owing to such service. This service is available now on condition that an individual buys something in a store.