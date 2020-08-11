Putin notes Russia’s right to pull out of double taxation agreements

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 11. /TASS/. Russia can terminate double taxation agreements unilaterally if it fails to find understanding with partners, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with government members when commenting on the report by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on amendments made to a respective agreement with Cyprus.

"It is necessary to continue that work with the remaining partners, with a partnership approach, to inform colleagues in due time, make proposals that will be clear to everyone, will be correct. However, if we fail to find understanding regarding our position, we are reserving the right to terminate those agreements unilaterally," Putin said, adding that Moscow has the right to pull out of agreements on avoidance of double taxation unilaterally in accordance with the international right and those deals themselves.