Russia to continue working on free trade zone with Egypt, says Presidential Envoy

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The proactive work on implementation of projects of free trade zones between Russia and Egypt and between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Jordan will continue, special envoy of the Russian President and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday in an open interview with First Deputy Director-General of TASS Mikhail Gusman.

"This is a very promising area and not merely the Russian business and our economic interests are connected with implementation of these projects but also the wider EAEU format," the official said. "We will continue working in this area. There was a small delay because of changes in the EAEU administration and the Egyptian government but everyone understands importance and prospects of our cooperation," Bogdanov said.

The multilateral coordination required by such format makes the activity a bit more challenging, the official said. "Nevertheless, our leaders and the EAEU administration fully understand that Egypt and Jordan are of strong interest. Egypt can be the platform for approaching other countries of the African continent," Bogdanov added.