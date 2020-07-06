Rossiya Airlines launches direct flights between Vladivostok, Sochi for first time

VLADIVOSTOK, July 6. /TASS/. Rossiya Airlines has begun operating direct flights between Russia’s Vladivostok and Sochi on Monday, the first plane was 100% full, the airline said via its official website.

"The first flight from Vladivostok to Sochi took place on July 6. The flights to Sochi leave twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays. The program [of flights] to Simferopol begins July 11 every Saturday. The direct flights from the [Russian] Far East will be carried out using twin-aisle Boeing 747-400 with business and economy classes," the statement reads. According to Vladivostok airport’s online schedule, the plane took off from the city at 10:36 (local time).

Rossiya Airlines’ General Director Sergei Alexandrovsky noted that the company is planning to transport around 25,000 passengers, operating more than 45 flights from Vladivostok to the Russian Black Sea. The airline will fly to Sochi from Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as from other major Russian cities.

Rossiya Airlines is part of the Aeroflot group. In total, the carrier flies to 130 destinations.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to boost domestic tourism, urging businesses to come up with new attractive routes and open new touristic destinations in the country.