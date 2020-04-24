Putin points out many companies stuck in very tough predicaments due to coronavirus

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 24. /TASS/. The demand for high-technology products has declined dramatically because of the coronavirus, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"The coronavirus epidemic disturbed the pace of economic, business life in Russia and in other countries. Many companies found themselves in very tough conditions actually at the same time," the head of state said.

"The demand declines abruptly, including for complex high technology products; cooperation ties and chains are affected," he noted.

