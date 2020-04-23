Putin to discuss measures to support economy with banks’ representatives

New support measures for people and economy to get into gear as soon as possible — PM

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with representatives of the government and banks on Thursday to focus on measures to support the economy.

"Putin will meet with [representatives] of banks, the government and relevant departments today to focus on the measures to support the economy regarding credit and financial organizations," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

The meeting will be held as a video conference and will be closed for the press excluding the president’s opening speech, in which he will "outline the main approaches," Peskov said, adding that the meeting would be closed due to the necessity to make it efficient.