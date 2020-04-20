New support measures for people and economy to get into gear as soon as possible — PM

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The legal framework for the implementation of new measures to support people and the economy amid the pandemic should be introduced as quickly as possible, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with deputy prime ministers on Monday.

"I ask you to complete preparation of the necessary regulatory framework as quickly as possible so that the new standards become operational in the interests of citizens and the economy within the shortest time possible, enhancing the effect of the previously taken measures," Mishustin said.

He recalled that the adopted bills include amendments to the Tax Code, exempting additional payments to doctors involved in the fight against coronavirus from personal income tax. In addition, amendments were made to the Budgetary Code, giving the regions the opportunity to provide loans to each other and distribute federal funds allocated to the fight against coronavirus. "Redundant red tape in the process of public procurement" was also revised, Mishustin said.