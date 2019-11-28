SCO may become key global development center — secretary general

BEIJING, November 28. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is capable of becoming a key global development center in the short term, SCO Secretary General Vladimir Norov said at the 11th China Overseas Investment Fair in Beijing on Thursday.

"The SCO has real potential to become one of the global economic centers in the short term," he pointed out. "The SCO countries’ share of the global GDP is expected to reach 35-40% by 2030," Norov noted, adding that their "annual trade turnover has exceeded $6.3 trillion."

The secretary general emphasized that the SCO called for establishing an open economy and resisting the protectionist policies pursued by some countries. Norov also said that China’s One Belt One Road initiative was in line with the SCO’s spirit and the organization planned to take an active part in such international projects.