Russia rises to 28th position in Doing Business-2020 ranking - World Bank

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Russia has climbed three notches from last year to the 28th spot in Doing Business-2020 ranking, the World Bank said on Thursday.

Last year, Russia was ranked 31st in the ranking of 190 countries.

Over the past year, Russia "made getting electricity faster by setting new deadlines and establishing specialized departments for connection works within the utilities of Moscow and St. Petersburg," according to the report.

Russia also carried out a reform, strengthening minority investor protections by requiring greater corporate transparency. Russia’s authorities made paying taxes easier "by reducing the tax authority review period of taxpayer applications for value added tax cash refunds and by further enhancing the 1C software used for tax and payroll preparation.".