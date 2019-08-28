US oil buying by Belarus is sovereign affair of Minsk, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Kremlin believes that purchases of US oil by Belarus is a sovereign affair of Minsk and an issue of economic feasibility, Press Secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"This is an issue of economic feasibility," Peskov said, citing the situation with gas prices as an example. "It is possible to buy gas at a higher price on the spot market; it is possible to buy pipeline gas coming from Russia cheaper," he noted. "It is possible to win something on spot gas purchases within a certain month, and one can benefit significantly during one or two years on account of pipeline gas suppliers, which turns out to be cheaper and more beneficial in the long run," Peskov said.

"This is an issue of economic feasibility; every country decides for itself," he added.