Construction of Bushehr NPP second stage is ahead of schedule — official

TEHRAN, August 13. /TASS/. Construction of the second and the third power units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is implemented at a quick pace and even ahead of schedule, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said on Tuesday.

"Construction of the second and the third units at the Bushehr NPP is going well and we are even ahead of schedule," Salehi said, cited by the website of the Iranian government. The Organization continues cooperating with Russia, China and Europe within the nuclear deal framework, the official added.

The Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom is currently implementing the project of building the second stage of the Bushehr NPP (second and third power units) with the total capacity of 2,100 MW. Transition to the practical stage of the project implementation took place in October 2017.