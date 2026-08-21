Driver mechanics of Yars missile systems undergo training on new simulators

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Driver mechanics of the Yars land-based mobile missile systems are being trained using new simulator systems at the Strategic Missile Forces Technicians’ School, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"At the Strategic Missile Forces Technicians’ School, driver mechanics of the Yars land-based mobile missile systems are being trained on new simulator systems. The training facilities and equipment are constantly being upgraded, and new simulator systems are being introduced," the ministry noted.

Cadets training as multi-axle wheeled chassis driver mechanics hone their driving skills on specialized simulators capable of simulating driving in various weather and climatic conditions. The visualization system simulates various road situations in real time. The training complex is equipped with duplicate screens for the instructor who monitors the trainee’s actions in real time.

Simulator systems are created for each weapon system supplied to the Strategic Missile Forces, ensuring training according to a single concept. To train driver mechanics, the Strategic Missile Forces’ school is equipped with special classrooms featuring training complexes, and for practical training, there is a driving range with varied routes, which allows for the effective development of driving skills on vehicles with multi-axle wheeled chassis.

The RS-24 Yars is a mobile or stationary missile system equipped with a solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile featuring a multiple re-entry vehicle. Deployment of the Yars began in December 2009, when the system was put on test combat duty with the Strategic Missile Forces. It is a modification of the Topol-M missile.