Shoigu orders additional tank protection sets for Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu visited a defense enterprise in Omsk region and called to provide additional tank protection sets for the Ukrainian operation, the Defense Ministry said.

"The Russian defense minister stressed the necessity to organize additional supplies of tank protection systems for units engaged in the special military operation zone," it said.

"It is necessary to considerably increase the production of additional protection sets for vehicles engaged in combat actions and send them to the overhaul brigades in the battlefield," it quoted Shoigu as saying.

The minister also inspected the training process in Omsk Armor Engineering Institute. He was told the cadets are engaged in the overhaul and maintenance of combat vehicles fighting in Ukraine and have restored dozens of military automobiles. They train individually and in workshops equipped with modern simulators. The cadets also train operating drones.