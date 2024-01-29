Military institute brings simulated nuclear tests close to real conditions

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The modernization of the experimental base of the 12th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defense Ministry accelerates the acceptance trials, increases the production capacity, and brings test conditions close to natural nuclear tests to the maximum, the Defense Ministry said commenting the inspection of the institute by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"Head of the 12th main department of the Defense Ministry Lieutenant General Igor Kolesnikov said the modernization of the experimental base of the 12th institute accelerates the time of acceptance trials, increases the production capacity, and brings test conditions close to natural explosion experiments to the maximum," it said.

The 12th institute studies the destructive factors of a nuclear blast and its impact on arms, hardware and troops and designs protection recommendations against nuclear weapons. It also provides scientific and methodological supervision of special weapons tests and scientific provision for the Russian defense against a nuclear attack.