MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has lost up to 55 troops and a D-30 howitzer in the Kherson area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Up to 55 Ukrainian servicemen, four vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson area where units of the 35th Marine and 121st Territorial Defense brigades were hit near Zolotaya Balka and Lvovo settlements of the Kherson Region," the ministry said.