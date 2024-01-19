Russia designs camouflage suit against heat seekers

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian specialists are designing a camouflage suit that dilutes the silhouette and protects against heat seekers, HiderX Company told TASS.

"We design a completely new product - a camouflage suit that dilutes the silhouette. It is a completely Russian technology that coats the fabric with a specific mixture. It is our knowhow and we shall not disclose the details. The suit screens the surrounding temperature of the objects. It effectively camouflages Russian soldiers against hostile heat seekers," it said.

All available camouflage suits do not fully conceal the object. "We learned to hide the object from a heat seeker, conceal its heat signature. The products are used in commando units. The camouflage suit makes a soldier look like an unnatural object. Heat seekers see the silhouette diluted. We took pains to develop the suit. Trials are ongoing and have to be completed by the end of January," HiderX said.

The fabric material ensures a 350-gram weight of the suit. It can be carried in a pocket.

Russian troops use various methods in Ukraine to hide from heat seekers. "Most of them isolate heat and are inefficient in a long time. We use the screening technology to avoid negative consequences. The heat exchange goes naturally as the fabric breathes," the company said.