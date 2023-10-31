Russia creates specialized drone for detecting air pollution, UAV developer says

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/.Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developer Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions (CUS) has created a first person view (FPV) drone specially designed to detect air pollution from chemical and radioactive sources, CEO Dmitry Kuzyakin told TASS.

"CUS is working on scenarios for the civilian use of military FPV technologies. One of the areas covered in this work is the Khrust chemical reconnaissance system for detecting air pollution caused by chemical and radioactive sources. The system performs monitoring of an area of several land plots in a matter of seconds and can find a leak with accuracy down to one meter. The system should enjoy demand from public utility services and the Emergencies Ministry," Kuzyakin said.

"Environmental, radiation or poisonous gas detectors will be mounted on drones as a payload in place of a warhead," the UAV executive said. CUS will continue working on expanding the range of non-military applications of combat FPV systems, Kuzyakin noted. "We have been working for quite a long time on such areas as state border protection in mountainous regions, inspection of fishing vessels and monitoring of line facilities: bridges, port structures, etc.," he added.