Russian army repels three Ukrainian troops’ attacks in Kupyansk direction in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup West repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk direction in 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction the units of the battlegroup West repelled three attacks by assault teams of the 32nd, 41st mechanized and 68th jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka of the Kharkov Region and Nadiya of the Lugansk People’s Republic using aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrowers," the ministry said.

Aviation forces hit manpower and the enemy’s equipment in the area of the settlement of Liptsy of the Kharkov Region. "Up to 15 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three cars were eliminated. Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 60th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces was destroyed near the settlement of Ogurtsovo in the Kharkov Region," the ministry added.