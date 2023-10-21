Ukraine loses up to 260 troops in Donetsk area in past day

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Up to 250 Ukrainian troops were killed and wounded in the Donetsk area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup South, in coordination with aircraft and artillery forces, hit enemy troops and equipment near Vasyukovka, Andreyevka, Razdolovka and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Up to 260 enemy troops were killed and wounded in the past day. Four motor vehicles were destroyed," the statement reads.

The ministry added that a US-made M777 artillery system and a Grad rocket launcher had been hit by counter-battery fire.