Russian Armed Forces hit Ukrainian ordnance depot in Nikolaev Region

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike against the Ukrainian rockets and artillery munitions depot in the vicinity of Snegirevka in the Nikolaev Region and suppressed operations of two sabotage and reconnaissance teams in the Kherson area, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Up to thirty Ukrainian servicemen, two vehicles and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the Kherson area over the day as a result of firing for effect. Furthermore, operations of two sabotage and reconnaissance teams of the Ukrainian armed forces were suppressed on the Pereyaslavsky Island," the defense ministry said.

An ordnance depot of the Ukrainian army was engaged in the vicinity of Snegirevka settlement in the Nikolaev Region, the ministry added.