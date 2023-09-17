Three Ukrainian drones shot down over southwestern part of Crimea - defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Three Ukrainian drones have been shot down by Russian air defense systems over Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"At about 8:30 a.m. Moscow time on September 17, the Kiev regime’s attempted terrorist attack on facilities in Russia’s territory with the use of plane-type unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted. Two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defense systems over the southwestern part of the Crimean Peninsula," it said. At about 9:30 p.m. оne more Ukrainian drone downed over southwestern Crimea.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel that no damage to the city’s infrastructure was reported.