Ukraine holds special place in program for enhancing US biosecurity — Russian military

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukraine occupies a special place and is singled out as a separate region in documents confirming the participation of the US Department of State in the implementation of the Biosecurity Engagement Program since 2016, the chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, has said.

"We have in our possession documented evidence of the Department of State's involvement in the Biosecurity Engagement Program since 2016. According to the funding plan, at least $40 million is envisaged for the involvement of various non-profit and non-governmental organizations alone. It should also be noted that Ukraine occupies a special place in the planning documents and is singled out as a separate region," Kirillov said at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on US military biological activities.

He stressed that the documents demonstrated the active participation of the US Department of State in bioprogrammes on the territory of other countries, as well as "Washington's wish to use third-party performers to conceal the customers and purposes of the research being conducted."

"Special attention is given to countries in the Middle East (Iraq, Yemen, Jordan), South-East Asia (Indonesia, the Philippines) and Africa (Kenya, Morocco, Uganda). Mention is made of President Obama's role in promoting the Department of State's proposed biological programs," he noted.

Kirillov stressed that in this way Washington was making administrative, financial, and diplomatic efforts to establish US global biological control.

"The scale of the biological-military activities and the extensive cooperation of the perpetrators are confirmed not only by the documents received, but also by the statements of political representatives in the United States itself," he added.