Russian aerospace forces hit command centers of terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russia’s aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on the command centers of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) in Syria, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"On August 28, the Russian aerospace forces delivered strikes on Jabhat al-Nusra facilities, hitting a stronghold of illegal armed units and two command centers responsible for organizing and staging attacks on the positions of Syrian government forces and civilian infrastructure facilities," he said, adding that the Russian side calls on the commanders of illegal armed units to refrain from any incendiary actions and embark on a path towards a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Kulit also said that the US-led international coalition’s aircraft created dangerous situations in Syria’s al-Tanf area 18 times during the past day. Nine violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with flights by the coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours, he added.