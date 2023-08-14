Eswatini interested in Paytsyr system, other Russian weapons — acting defense minister

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The Kingdom of Eswatini is interested in a wide range of military hardware from Russia, with the Pantsyr anti-aircraft missile and gun systems being especially attractive for the country, Principal Secretary, Acting Minister of National Defense and Security Prince Sicalo Dlamini told TASS.

"We have shown interest in quite a number of them," he said. Russian "artillery is good one, but especially also the anti-aircraft equipment," the minister said, praising specifically the "sophisticated Pantsyr system."

Russia and Eswatini "have had different communications and talks during many other times that we’ve visited. So, we’ve done the progress," he went on to say.

The defense minister noted that this year his country is "here for what is taking place today." In total, delegates from more than 70 countries are taking part in the Army 2023 forum, including Mexico, Peru, China, India, Pakistan, North Korea, Myanmar, Egypt, Burundi, Mali and other states.

Denis Manturov, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, said at the forum’s plenary meeting that this large presence "once again shows that attempts to isolate our country are doomed to failure."

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is its media partner.