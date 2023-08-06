Russian troops hit targets in strikes on Ukraine’s airbases in Rovno, Khmelnitsky regions

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces at night struck the Ukrainian air bases near Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region and Dubno in the Rovno region with precision weapons, hitting the designated targets, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing.

"Last night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a group strike with long-range air and sea-based precision weapons on the air bases of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Starokonstantinov in the Khmelnitsky region and Dubno in the Rovno region. The goal of the strike was achieved. All designated targets were hit," he said.