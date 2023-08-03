Russian nuclear-powered sub to test-fire cruise missiles in state trials — source

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The latest Project 885M (Yasen-M) nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will conduct three test-launches of Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missiles during state trials in August-September this year, a source close to the Russian Navy told TASS on Thursday.

"During joint state trials, the nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk will perform three combat training launches of Kalibr and Oniks missiles from its submerged position in the Barents Sea," the source said.

One test launch will involve a salvo firing of both Kalibr and Oniks cruise missiles, the source specified.

After the state trials and an inspection of its equipment, the Krasnoyarsk sub built at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the yearend. Its transit to the Pacific Fleet to its permanent naval base is scheduled for 2024, the source said.

Submarine Krasnoyarsk

The Krasnoyarsk is the Project 885M (Yasen-M) second serial-produced and third-built submarine. The sub was laid down in 2014 and floated out on July 30, 2021. As a TASS source reported, the submarine deployed to the White Sea on June 26, 2022 to begin the shipbuilders’ sea trials.

Project 885M submarines were designed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau. The Project 885M lead submarine Kazan was handed over to the Russian Navy on May 7, 2021. Project 885/885M multi-purpose nuclear-powered subs carry Kalibr-PL and Oniks cruise missile as their basic strike weapons.