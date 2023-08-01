Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 1. /TASS/. An Mi-24 helicopter from the Ukrainian armed forces was shot down by Russian air defense forces on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, a spokesman for local emergency services said on Tuesday.

"Air defense units <…> destroyed an Mi-24 helicopter of the Ukrainian armed forces near the settlement of Mikhailovka on the Dnieper’s right bank in the Kherson Region," he said.

According to earlier reports, during the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed two boats ferrying ten Ukrainian troops near the islands of Proseretsky and Damansky, as well as a German-made IRIS-T multiple launch rocket system. Apart from that, Russian forces hit two Ukrainian 129mm mortars near the settlement of Sadovoye in the Kherson area and two positions of Ukrainian troops near the villages of Zmeyevka and Mikhailovka in the Kakhovka area.