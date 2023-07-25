Belarusian interior troops, Wagner fighters kick off joint drills

MINSK, July 25. /TASS/. The Belarusian Interior Ministry’s troops are conducting joint drills with fighters of Russia’s Wagner private military company (PMC), Interior Troops Deputy Commander Sergey Grebennikov said on Tuesday.

"Special and tactical special training measures are already underway in the interior troops jointly with the Wagner PMC. Wagner fighters are sharing with pleasure their combat experience in various spheres: employing unmanned aerial vehicles, sniper guns and electronic warfare capabilities," the state-run BelTA news agency quoted the deputy commander as saying.

Belarusian Interior Minister Ivan Kubrakov earlier said that the ministry’s personnel and representatives of the Wagner Group had worked out a clear-cut plan of interaction.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on July 20 that the republic’s special operations forces jointly with Wagner fighters would practice combat training missions at the Brestsky training ground near the Belarusian-Polish border.

Before that, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported that Wagner fighters were involved in training the personnel of the republic’s Territorial Forces near Osipovichi in the Mogilev Region. Minsk earlier announced that the Belarusian Defense Ministry and the Wagner PMC had worked out a plan of interaction for the immediate future. The Belarusian side did not disclose the number of Wagner fighters who had arrived in the republic.