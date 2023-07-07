NATO to adopt three regional defense plans at Vilnius summit — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, July 7. /TASS/. NATO will adopt three regional defense plans at its upcoming summit in Vilnius, the alliance’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

"At the summit, we will take further major steps to strengthen our deterrence and defense. With three new regional defense plans, to counter the two main threats to our Alliance: Russia, and terrorism," he pointed out.

According to him, there will be "one plan for the north, the Atlantic and European Arctic; one for the center, covering the Baltic region and central Europe; and a southern plan for the Mediterranean and Black Sea."