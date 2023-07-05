Suspect detained for plotting terrorist attack on Sakhalin worked for Kiev — FSB

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian national detained for plotting a terrorist attack on a Sakhalin Region energy facility was in the employ of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), according to a video released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Wednesday.

"I planned to take photos of it all [the facility] and send them to the SBU later," the video showed him confessing. The detainee also said that he had kept some sulfur checkers at home and saltpeter in a garage. He planned to ride a bicycle to the site of his intended attack to avoid having his movements being caught on film by too many CCTV cameras.

The FSB said earlier on Wednesday that it had thwarted a terrorist attack on an energy facility in the Sakhalin Region. A Russian national born in 1980, a supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi ideology, was detained on suspicion of being involved in the crime.

The FSB investigative office opened a criminal investigation against the detainee under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for Carrying Out an Act of Terrorism"), as well as Article 275 ("High Treason"). The latter article stipulates penalties up to and including life imprisonment. The suspect has been taken into custody.