FSB thwarts terrorist attack on energy facility in Sakhalin Region

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack on an energy facility in the Far Eastern Sakhalin Region, the FSB said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Federal Security Service in the city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk thwarted terrorist attacks on the island’s energy grid and a military conscription office. A supporter of Ukrainian neo-Nazi ideology who was implicated in criminal activity, a Russian national born in 1980, was detained," the statement reads.

"Components of an improvised explosive device and communications gadgets containing instructions for making improvised explosive and incendiary devices were seized at his residence, along with a large amount of terrorist and extremist materials and correspondence with a coordinator from a Ukrainian terrorist organization," the FSB added.

The FSB investigative office opened a criminal investigation against the detainee under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Preparations for Carrying Out an Act of Terrorism"), as well as Article 275 ("High Treason"). The latter article stipulates a penalty up to and including life imprisonment. The suspect has been taken into custody.