Russian forces repel nine Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area over past day

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Donetsk direction, nine enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by active operations of the southern battlegroup in the past 24 hours near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Artyomovsk, Avdeyevka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Over 245 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, seven pickup trucks and D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

In the Bakhmut tactical area, Russian aircraft and artillery struck amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 35th and 36th marine infantry brigades, the general reported.

"Near the settlements of Seversk and Sukhaya Balka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 45th artillery brigade and 109th territorial defense brigade were destroyed," Konashenkov reported.