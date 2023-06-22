New Russian torpedo can destroy underwater drones — Tactical Missiles Corporation

KRONSHTADT, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s new small-sized torpedo called UMT has the capability to destroy underwater drones, a representative of Tactical Missiles Corporation told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show 2023.

"The experience of combat operations in modern conditions shows that the role of drones in armed conflicts is increasing tremendously. The main purpose of the UMT is to combat unmanned submersibles. Despite its small size and weight, this torpedo has great power, optimum range and speed. It is equipped with modern multiprocessor analog-digital equipment for target detection and issuance of commands to engage the target," the corporation said.

The corporation also said that the UMT provides self-targeting and non-contact detonation of the warhead in autonomous mode.

This is the first time the UMT has been presented at the International Maritime Defense Show. The torpedo was developed by Concern Sea Underwater Weapon - Gidropribor. It is designed to defeat surface ships and submarines. It is used from helicopters, aircraft and drones. Its caliber is 220 mm, weight is about 100 kg and its length is 2 meters. Range is up to 7 km, speed up to 27 knots, explosive weight up to 35 kg. The developer stated that it can be used in all areas of the world's oceans.

IMDS-2023, which is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministr, is being held in Kronshtadt on June 21-25. It's the first time that the event is being held at the Museum of Naval Glory and the Congressional and Exhibition Center on the premises of tourist and recreational cluster Fort Island. The exposition of shipbuilding enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants.