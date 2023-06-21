Naval ships, supply boats to take part in International Maritime Defense Show — military

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. Ships and supply boats of Russia’s Navy will take part in the program of the 11th International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS-2023), the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

"The program of the event will include modern warships and boats, as well as supply vessels of the Russian Navy, and ships and boats of the Border Guard Service of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Emergencies Ministry," the news release reads.

Moored at the quay of the Leningrad Naval Base are the small missile ships Serpukhov and Mytishchi, submarine Ufa, small hovercraft Mordovia and other vessels of smaller displacement. The Bastion coastal missile system will be presented at the pier.

The Navy’s Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov has checked the readiness of ships and their crews for participation in IMDS-2023. Some ships will be open to visitors on June 24 and 25. Official delegations and journalists will be able to visit them from on June 21-23.

Business program

The 12th international conference The Navy and Shipbuilding in Modern Conditions will be held in the IMDS-2023 framework. The round-table meeting will discuss the development of the Northern Sea Route in the context of competition and the Western policy of sanctions. The business program includes the 7th international scientific and practical conference Simulation and Complex Modeling of Marine Equipment and Marine Transportation Systems. The general designers of military-industrial complex enterprises will hold a meeting on the creation of the newest weapons and special equipment in the field of shipbuilding, navigation and armaments.

The IMDS is one of the largest events in the sphere of shipbuilding. Earlier, the show took place on the territory of St. Petersburg’s Lenexpo exhibition center. In 2021, the show was held in St. Petersburg at the congress and exhibition center Expoforum without any visitors.