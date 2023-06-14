Russia’s defense chief inspects new space tracking radar site — top brass

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu inspected combat alert posture at a new space tracking radar site in the Western Military District, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu inspected combat alert posture at a new space surveillance site as part of his working trip to the troops of the Western Military District," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian defense chief inspected the combat alert posture of crews of the specialized radar station designed to track small-size space objects, the ministry specified.

The new Russian radar station has boosted the number of tracked low-size space vehicles fourfold, Space Troop Commander, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces Colonel-General Alexander Golovko reported to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu.

"Golovko reported that with the launch of the new station into operation, the number of tracked small-size space vehicles has increased fourfold while the minimal size of a tracked space object has dwindled to 10 cm and the time of detecting small-size space vehicles after their launch has been halved," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Russian defense chief was also briefed that the time of detecting space vehicles after their launch or maneuver would be cut fourfold by 2027 with the increase of the radar-covered near-Earth space area. The time of determining the designation of foreign-made space vehicles would be halved, the ministry reported.

"Almaz-Antey Group Chief Designer, Deputy CEO Pavel Sozinov stressed that the specialized radar station for detecting small-size space objects has no world and Russian rivals today," the statement reads.