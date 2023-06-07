Ukrainian saboteurs blow up Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Ukrainian saboteurs blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov Region on the evening of June 5, with civilians hurt in the sabotage attack, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"At about 9:00 p.m. Moscow time on June 5, a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Masyutovka in the Kharkov Region. Civilians were injured as a result of this terrorist act," the spokesman said.

The injured civilians received medical assistance, the general said.

"Currently, the ammonia remnants are being drained through the damaged pipeline sections from Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among Russian army personnel," Konashenkov said.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian forces destroyed over 50 Ukrainian troops, three armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery gun in the past 24 hours, the general reported.