Chechen units prepare for combat in Donetsk zone — Kadyrov

DONETSK, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Akhmat special force is now preparing for active combat operations to liberate a number of populated areas on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

"Friends, Chechen units have received a new order to redeploy their forces. Territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have become their zone of responsibility. In accordance with the order, Chechen fighters are to begin active combat operations to liberate a number of populated areas," Kadyrov said.

In his words, military units are now preparing for assault operations with active support from the Russian Defense Ministry and the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

"The first stage has been under way for a few days as the command of these units has been drafting plans of moving forward and liberating populated areas, and receives new intelligence data," the Chechen leader said.