Ukrainian forces hit train station in Donetsk — DPR agencies

DONETSK, May 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military shelled a train station in Donetsk on Friday, using, according to preliminary reports, a US-manufactured HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a representative for law enforcement and defense agencies in the Donetsk People’s Republic told TASS.

"[Ukrainian troops] have shelled the Mushketovo train station in the Budennovsky district," he said.

According to preliminary information, a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was used in the attack. No casualties were reported.