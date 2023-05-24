Russian top brass uploads clip of warship wiping out Ukrainian drones in Bosporus waters

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing the destruction of Ukrainian surface drones that attacked the Black Sea Fleet’s ship Ivan Khurs in the Bosporus Strait waters.

The video shows an unmanned fast-speed boat fired at from the naval ship’s standard armaments. The video also shows the moment of striking the Ukrainian surface drone.

As Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Wednesday, the Black Sea Fleet’s ship Ivan Khurs fulfilling the objectives of ensuring the security and operation of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in Turkey’s exclusive economic zone was attacked by three Ukrainian surface drones.

All of the enemy’s unmanned boats were destroyed from the Russian naval ship’s standard armaments 140 km northeast of the Bosporus Strait. The Ivan Khurs continued accomplishing assigned missions.