Russia wraps up state tests of Malva advanced artillery system

MINSK, May 17. /TASS/. The state tests of the latest 2S43 Malva motorized artillery system confirmed its designed characteristics, CEO of the Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Potapov told TASS at the MILEX 2023 international arms show in Minsk on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Malva is set for its delivery soon. Everything is all right with the Malva and it has confirmed all the characteristics," the chief executive said, responding to a question about whether the artillery gun had undergone state tests.

The Uralvagonzavod chief characterized the new gun as "the best vehicle."

It was reported earlier that the full testing cycle of the new self-propelled artillery gun, including state trials, was due to be completed by the end of 2022. In August 2022, Russia launched the production of an experimental batch of Malva artillery guns.

The Malva is a 152mm motorized wheeled artillery system with its artillery gun mounted on a truck. The artillery system was engineered by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute (part of Uralvagonzavod).

The MILEX 2023 international arms show is running in Minsk (Belarus) on May 17-20. Russia’s exposition organized by the state arms seller Rosoboronexport includes over 150 military products.