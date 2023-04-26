Chechnya head says local riot police force heading to special operation area

GROZNY, April 26. /TASS/. The fighters of Chechnya’s riot police unit Akhmat-1 have been dispatched to the area of the special military operation, Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Wednesday.

"The personnel of the riot police unit Akhmat-1 of the National Guard department for the Chechen Republic have headed out to replace their fellow fighters in the zone of the special military operation. The unit includes fighters that have rich experience of military operations," he said on Telegram.

Kadyrov said many of the fighters had earlier been engaged in the special military operation as they liberated strategic facilities and settlements in Donbass.

"The fighters have everything they need to execute operative missions, ranging from full battle outfits to advanced equipment and weapons," he said.