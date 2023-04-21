Ukraine unlikely to stage offensive now amid slush and mud — Wagner PMC founder

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Ukraine’s army will ultimately stage an offensive but it is unlikely to venture it now, in the slush and mud, Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Friday.

"An offensive cannot be launched right now due to quite understandable reasons: amid horrific slush and mud. Even pickup trucks cannot freely on this terrain, let alone heavy vehicles and tanks. It will take some ten days for the ground to dry," his press service quoted him as saying.

"When will they begin an offensive? They will probably decide by themselves. They don’t inform me about that. But the fact is that they will finally begin their offensive. That is why we must be 100% prepared not to repeat what happened in 1941," he said.