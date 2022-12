MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The branch of the Tula-based Shipunov Instrument Design Bureau plans to focus on production of smart projectiles, Branch Director Vitaly Bulgakov said on the air with the Channel One.

"We will focus on the grenade launcher area, creating new smart projectiles," Bulgakov said.

The Instrument Design Bureau is producing the AGS-30 grenade launcher, a heavy-caliber sniper self-loading rifle, and the GM-94 lightweight hand-held grenade launcher.