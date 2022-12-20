Two Turkish Air Force planes that stayed in Kiev since February return from Ukraine

ANKARA, December 20. /TASS/. The two Turkish Air Force military transport planes that remained in Ukraine’s Borispol Airport are returning back to Turkey, the Turkish Defense Ministry tweeted Tuesday.

"Two our A400M planes, that we sent to Ukraine to provide humanitarian aid and evacuate our citizens and that remained in the Borispol Airport after the airspace was closed, have started their return to the Kayseri Air Base," the Ministry tweeted.

The Ministry did not provide any details regarding the acquisition of the takeoff permission for the planes.

Previously, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the return of the planes was discussed with Russian and Ukrainian authorities, adding that the planes will return "at first convenience."